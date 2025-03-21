Truepoint Inc. Has $358.33 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $358,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,003,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 426,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,249,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $545.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $593.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.76.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

