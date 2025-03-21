Top 5G Stocks Worth Watching – March 21st

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, and Monolithic Power Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, production, or provision of equipment and services crucial to the deployment of fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology. These companies may offer network infrastructure, devices, or related technologies that enable faster connectivity and improved communication capabilities, positioning them as key players in the modern telecommunications landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,868,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,038,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,695,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,842,085. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.76. 878,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $230.09 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $23.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $585.42. 349,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,796. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $636.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.91.

