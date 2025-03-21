Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viawealth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Boeing by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 997.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 39,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $172.82 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.