Ventum Financial Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$42.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Ventum Financial from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.38.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.23. 88,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.04. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$21.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.91.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total value of C$196,204.40. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

