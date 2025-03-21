Barclays Cuts Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target to $41.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KGS traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 268,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,492 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,687,000 after buying an additional 1,567,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,154,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,568,000 after buying an additional 913,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 202,050 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

