Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on E
Enterprise Group Stock Down 3.6 %
About Enterprise Group
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.