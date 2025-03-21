Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

E traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.35. 1,060,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,604. Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.69. The company has a market cap of C$103.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.07.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

