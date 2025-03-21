Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,915 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical volume of 10,671 call options.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TZA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 13,250,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,804,897. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $106,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $231,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

