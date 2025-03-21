Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.61 and last traded at $56.12. 2,679,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,968,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after buying an additional 555,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,584,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

