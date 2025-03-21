Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.39. 5,301,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 12,086,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

