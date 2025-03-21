Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 814 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 216,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $165.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.01 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.91 and its 200-day moving average is $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

