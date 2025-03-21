Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 386,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 507,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.