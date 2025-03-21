Essentra (LON:ESNT) Announces Earnings Results

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Essentra had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.13%.

Essentra Trading Down 5.6 %

ESNT stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 104 ($1.35). The company had a trading volume of 10,293,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 103.80 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 191.80 ($2.49). The company has a market capitalization of £298.93 million, a PE ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Essentra’s payout ratio is 329.52%.

Insider Activity

About Essentra

In other Essentra news, insider Steve Good bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($49,468.36). Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

