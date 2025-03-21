Essentra (LON:ESNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Essentra had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.13%.

Essentra Trading Down 4.9 %

LON:ESNT traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 104.80 ($1.36). 19,116,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,867. Essentra has a twelve month low of GBX 104.40 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.80 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.04. The company has a market capitalization of £301.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Essentra’s payout ratio is presently 329.52%.

Insider Activity

About Essentra

In other Essentra news, insider Steve Good bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($49,468.36). Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

