Andy Golding Sells 27,324 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.02), for a total transaction of £126,783.36 ($164,397.51).

Shares of OSB stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 458.60 ($5.95). 1,688,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 416.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 343.60 ($4.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.50 ($6.92).

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $10.70. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

