Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Invests $253,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $236.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.