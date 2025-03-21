Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to 1.47-1.67 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.470-1.670 EPS.

Micron Technology stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.32.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Micron Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

