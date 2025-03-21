One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $134.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.