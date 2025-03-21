The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 100,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,801,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $355.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

