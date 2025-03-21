Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $1.42 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

