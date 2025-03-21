Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $1.42 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing
Boeing Price Performance
Shares of Boeing stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.53.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Boeing Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.