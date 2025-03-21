Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) recently:
- 3/7/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$192.00 to C$198.00.
- 3/5/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$167.00.
- 2/28/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$178.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$194.00 to C$189.00.
- 2/20/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$197.00 to C$191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$175.00.
- 2/18/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$197.00 to C$192.00.
- 2/14/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$200.00 to C$192.00.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
RY stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$162.55. 2,834,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,360. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$131.57 and a 1-year high of C$180.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$169.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.58. The company has a market cap of C$230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.
Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
