Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) recently:

3/7/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$192.00 to C$198.00.

3/5/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$167.00.

2/28/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$178.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$194.00 to C$189.00.

2/20/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$197.00 to C$191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$175.00.

2/18/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$197.00 to C$192.00.

2/14/2025 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$200.00 to C$192.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$162.55. 2,834,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,360. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$131.57 and a 1-year high of C$180.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$169.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.58. The company has a market cap of C$230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$3,555,721.76. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$53,938.25. Insiders sold 41,224 shares of company stock worth $7,106,814 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.