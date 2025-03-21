Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Issues Earnings Results

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX (0.83) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manchester & London had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 39.92%.

Manchester & London Stock Down 5.0 %

LON:MNL traded down GBX 33.80 ($0.44) on Friday, hitting GBX 646.20 ($8.38). The stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 721.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 708.50. The stock has a market cap of £257.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.42. Manchester & London has a 52-week low of GBX 572 ($7.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 850 ($11.02).

Manchester & London Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Manchester & London’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manchester & London

About Manchester & London

In other news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £36,986.75 ($47,960.00). Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

