Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 11.4% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV opened at $173.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.57.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.