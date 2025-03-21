Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.76. 30,776,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 78,285,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.