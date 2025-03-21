Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.13. 48,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 297,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Ryerson Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $737.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.34. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -288.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $247,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,122.12. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $152,230.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,956.90. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 34,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after buying an additional 43,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 203,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ryerson by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

