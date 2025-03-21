Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,143,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

