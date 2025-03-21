Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 314,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,460,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,329,980.32. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $737,176.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,022.64. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,275. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

