MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 93,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 126,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of -4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

