MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,823,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,605,891 shares.The stock last traded at $19.06 and had previously closed at $20.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

MINISO Group Stock Down 7.2 %

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 230.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

