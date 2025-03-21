Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

