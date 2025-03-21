Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Myomo (MYO)

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN: MYO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2025 – Myomo had its price target raised by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Myomo had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Myomo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

3/11/2025 – Myomo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myomo Price Performance

MYO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 115,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,305. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.68. Myomo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myomo

In related news, insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,973 shares in the company, valued at $538,851.50. This trade represents a 23.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Mitchell sold 48,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,351.52. This trade represents a 25.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Myomo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

