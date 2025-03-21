Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Myomo (MYO)

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN: MYO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/17/2025 – Myomo had its price target raised by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – Myomo had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – Myomo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.
- 3/11/2025 – Myomo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Myomo Price Performance
MYO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 115,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,305. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.68. Myomo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Myomo
In related news, insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,973 shares in the company, valued at $538,851.50. This trade represents a 23.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Mitchell sold 48,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,351.52. This trade represents a 25.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Myomo
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.