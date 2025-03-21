Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 16.8% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $278.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

