Computacenter (LON:CCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Computacenter had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

Shares of CCC stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,602 ($33.74). 9,396,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,273. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,232.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,286.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. Computacenter has a 1 year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,004 ($38.95).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 474 ($6.15) dividend. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($31.44) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

