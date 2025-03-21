One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.