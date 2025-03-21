International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $243.42 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.42. The company has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

