Peter Cook Buys 244,884 Shares of Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook purchased 244,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,808.30 ($88,558.68).
Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Peter Cook purchased 1,134,186 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$408,306.96 ($256,796.83).
Santana Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $382.53 million, a P/E ratio of -41,627.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Santana Minerals
Santana Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, and base metal properties in New Zealand, Cambodia, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Bendigo-Ophir gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in Central Otago, New Zealand. The company also holds interests in the Cuitaboca Silver-Gold Project that covering an area of 5,500 hectares situated in Mexico; and two gold exploration licenses in Cambodia.
