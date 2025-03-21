Bindi Metals Limited (ASX:BIM) Insider Ariel King Acquires 192,592 Shares

Bindi Metals Limited (ASX:BIM – Get Free Report) insider Ariel King bought 192,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,599.95 ($9,811.29).

Bindi Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.57.

About Bindi Metals

Bindi Metals Limited engages in the acquisition and development of mineral exploration assets. It explores for copper, gold, and rare earth deposits. The company's projects include the 100% owned Biloela project located in Queensland, Australia; and the Schryburt Lake project located in Ontario, Canada.

