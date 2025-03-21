Bindi Metals Limited (ASX:BIM) Insider Ariel King Acquires 192,592 Shares

Bindi Metals Limited (ASX:BIM – Get Free Report) insider Ariel King bought 192,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,599.95 ($9,811.29).
Bindi Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.57.
About Bindi Metals
