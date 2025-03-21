Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX (0.83) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manchester & London had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 95.89%.

Manchester & London Price Performance

LON MNL traded down GBX 33.80 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 646.20 ($8.38). 2,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 721.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 708.50. Manchester & London has a 12-month low of GBX 572 ($7.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 850 ($11.02). The firm has a market cap of £257.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Manchester & London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Manchester & London’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manchester & London

Manchester & London Company Profile

In other Manchester & London news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £36,986.75 ($47,960.00). Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

