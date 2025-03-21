e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.35 and last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 314214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,497,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,174,000 after buying an additional 68,103 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,437,000 after buying an additional 669,321 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,772,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,541,000 after buying an additional 264,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

