Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $895.91 billion, a PE ratio of 155.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.03 and its 200-day moving average is $194.59. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,508,877. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

