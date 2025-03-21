Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Releases Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:GFIN opened at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. Gfinity has a 52 week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.13 ($0.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05.

In other news, insider David Halley bought 24,000,000 shares of Gfinity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,440,000 ($1,867,219.92). Company insiders own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

