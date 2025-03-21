Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 56,643 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 917.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7,601.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,945,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,464,000 after buying an additional 12,777,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 860.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,786,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,361,000 after buying an additional 10,559,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 931.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,482,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,686,000 after buying an additional 7,659,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,113,000 after buying an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

