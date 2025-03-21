Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Ballast Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 107.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creekside Partners lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 244,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

