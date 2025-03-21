AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 58,812 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,812 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after buying an additional 708,069 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.