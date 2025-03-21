iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 10.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $292,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

