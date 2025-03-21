Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $520.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $543.63 and a 200-day moving average of $538.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

