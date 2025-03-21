Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 584,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,103,000 after purchasing an additional 400,516 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VUG opened at $378.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.06.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

