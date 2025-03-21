Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.6 %

CRWD stock opened at $369.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 723.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.51.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

