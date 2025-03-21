Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

