Piper Sandler Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target to $32.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 133,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $53.96.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 1,347,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 439,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.