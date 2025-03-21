Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

