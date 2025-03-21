Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.